Holmes County Rails-to-Trails Auction set for June 8 at Harvest Ridge

An opportunity to support the Holmes County Trail while getting something useful in the process is one of the many benefits of attending the 19th annual Holmes County Rails-to-Trails Benefit Auction June 8.

The auction is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at Harvest Ridge, 8880 state Route 39, in Millersburg. It will include locally made furniture, quilts, plants, lawnmowers, grills, tools, swing sets and buggies. The specialty items will be sold at noon, including a white oak timber frame pavilion, greenhouse and a grain bin gazebo.

The day also will include breakfast, a sale, silent auction, barbecue chicken and ice cream.

The chicken BBQ is always a bright spot at the Holmes County Rails-to-Trails Benefit Auction.

Proceeds benefit the Holmes County Rails-to-Trails Coalition and support the maintenance and development of the Holmes County Trail.

Appreciative of the continued support

“We are so grateful for the community support for our event and the Holmes County Trail,” said Holmes County Rails-to-Trails Coalition Director Jen Halverson. “Harvest Ridge has been a great location for our event. It offers plenty of vehicle parking, but we have also been able to designate areas for hitching horses and parking buggies and bikes. We have partnered with Pomerene Hospital again to offer shuttle service from the Millersburg Depot to Harvest Ridge for those that would prefer to not travel on state Route 39 with their bikes or buggies”

For those using the Holmes County Trail to attend the auction, there are a couple different ways to arrive, according to Halverson. Those wishing to go the entire way to Harvest Ridge via bike or buggy may use the bridge across the Killbuck Creek to the old fairgrounds.

A path will be designated with signage through the old fairgrounds to County Road 349, which will lead to state Route 39. Harvest Ridge is slightly more than half a mile on state Route 39. Hitching rails, buggy and bike parking will be available auction day at Harvest Ridge, along with vehicle parking.

Shuttle service will also be provided from the Millersburg Depot for those wishing to park their bikes and buggies at the Millersburg Depot. The shuttle service will be provided by Pomerene Hospital and will begin at 7:30 a.m. The service will shuttle auction attendees between Harvest Ridge and the Millersburg Depot throughout the day.

A cyclist enters the Holmes County Trail near Killbuck.

Construction starting soon

“This year is even more exciting than usual as within the next couple of weeks we will be breaking ground on our next major trail construction project with almost four miles from Glenmont to where the trail intersects state Route 520," Halverson said. "By this time next year, the new stretch will be open to bring our trail mileage up 26 miles for the Holmes County Trail.”

Get additional information about the Holmes County Trail at 330-674-0475 or holmestrail@embarqmail.com

