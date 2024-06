Holmes County Historical Society's Walk in the Past postpone

Holmes County Historical Society cancelled the Walk in the Past event scheduled for Saturday.

Due to logistics and staffing issues plus possibility of high heat indexes HCHS canceled the program.

The Holmes County Historical Society Walk through the Past in Oak Hill Cemetery scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Sept. 21.

It is rescheduled it for 2-4 p.m. Saturday Sept. 21.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Holmes County Walk in the Past postpone until September