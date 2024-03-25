Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility to be closed Tuesday for repair project

The Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility will be closed to the public, including waste haulers, on Tuesday, March 26 for a routine repair and maintenance project.

The city of Amarillo said in a news release that the project consists of repairs to the bar screen.

It is estimated the repair project will require the closure of the facility for one day. Haulers using the facility will be notified if the project requires additional time.

Treated wastewater flows from the aeration unit at the Hollywood Road Water Treatment Facility in south Amarillo in this October 2023 file photo.

The facility will continue to operate as normal for all domestic and industrial wastewater.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager Dave Henry at 806-378-5219 or by email at david.henry@amarillo.gov.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Repair project closes Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility