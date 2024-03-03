'Hollywood of the High Plains': Sharpened Iron Studios unveils new Editing Suite

Sharpened Iron Studios (SIS) hosted the grand opening of its Editing Suite on Thursday evening, with a ribbon cutting unveiling the state-of-the-art facility and its cutting edge technology.

The ribbon cutting, preluded by a cocktail hour, showcased the new facility, set to be completed with a certified Dolby Atmos sound system; Adobe editing program, with the option for any additional programs to be implemented; custom lighting capabilities; and an 80-inch flat screen for editors viewing with an editors seating area. According to SIS, main servers will soon be added to the space to allow for cloud storage.

To demonstrate the possibilities of the suite, guests viewed a five-minute video showcasing the editing capabilities. The newly completed studio allows for offline and online editing, audio mixing, foley, and more.

Sean Doherty, founder and chief executive officer of Sharpened Iron Studios, provides a tour of the newly unveiled Editing Suite, announced with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday evening.

Sharpened Iron Studios unveiled its new Editing Suite with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday evening, complete with top of the line editing equipment and editors viewing.

Sharpened Iron Studios unveiled its state-of-the-art Editing Suite at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday evening held at the studios in Amarillo, complete with top of the line editing equipment and an editors' viewing area.

"If you look around the world, full editing suites with video and audio editing with a color correction room, which is what we are going to build on next, there are only about 14 in the entire world that are Dolby Atmos Certified, which ultimately this will be, so it is groundbreaking in that it will be one of 15 at that point and the only one anywhere near Austin," Sean Doherty, founder and chief executive officer of Sharpened Iron Studios, said.

"Our goal is to make Amarillo the Hollywood of the High Plains," Doherty added.

As stated by Doherty, the Editing Suite, formerly a computer lab, cost more than $268,000 to create. The space was created in collaboration with Amarillo College and is now available for rental. Amarillo College Interim President Denese Skinner spoke about the possibilities the studios provide for the students and future workforce.

Sharpened Iron Studios unveiled its new Editing Suite with a ribbon cutting ceremony held Thursday evening.

Sharpened Iron Studios unveiled its new Editing Suite with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday evening. The suite includes top of the line editing equipment.

"Sharpened Iron not only allows our students to study film, have hands on experience with the productions as they produce, shoot and edit, but it also allows our students to learn the information they use in our classes and then come here for internships and experience all sides of the production. It is an invaluable asset for our students," Skinner said.

Doherty said their next goal is to build one of the largest sound stages in Texas located next door to the current facility's location, said to be housed in the space where the large parking lot is along 14th Street. In total, the facility will be 30,000 sq. ft. with a 20,000 sq. ft. sound stage and 10,000 sq. ft. of office/ production space.

For more information about the space, to book a reservation or to take a tour visit the SIS website online at https://www.sharpenedironstudios.com/

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Sharpened Iron Studios holds ribbon cutting for new Editing Suite