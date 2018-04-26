Hollywood Celebrities React To Bill Cosby Guilty Verdict

Comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty on Thursday in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, but the verdict’s also being felt in Hollywood.

Many celebrities tweeted after the news broke to express their belief that justice was served.

Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018

ACCOUNTABILITY.



This is the only way things will change. https://t.co/BzCBX0Zdh7 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) April 26, 2018

Just because you're rich and powerful doesn't mean another person’s body is automatically available for sex. Consent must be given.#BillCosby — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 26, 2018

Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 26, 2018

More importantly, I haven't forgotten about the many women you assaulted and silenced with your power. Good riddance!!! https://t.co/PY4Dl0t1YS — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 26, 2018

In our culture women are speaking out more & more, but the Cosby trial reminds us that male advocacy is still vital. @hannibalburess spoke truth to the disgrace of Cosby’s behavior & that perspective mattered. — Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) April 26, 2018

In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 26, 2018

I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 26, 2018

#BillCosby guilty & facing spending the rest of his natural life behind bars- that is IF convictions can withstand certain appeal based on trail judge’s allowance of five additional alleged victims testimony to buttress the complaining witness. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 26, 2018

Still, Patricia Arquette couldn’t help but point out an inconvenient truth.

The state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 26, 2018

