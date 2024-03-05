Hollywood Casino robber was ‘desperate, in debt,’ court records say

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Birdseye is charged in connection with the armed robbery attempt at Hollywood Casino on March 2.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. – The man charged in connection with the armed robbery attempt at Hollywood Casino Saturday said he committed the crime because he was desperate and in debt, according to Dearborn/Ohio County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Daniel Birdseye, 39, was gambling at the casino in Lawrenceburg earlier in the day and left, but he came back around 7:30 p.m., the prosecutor said.

After returning, Deddens says Birdseye walked to the main cage/bank area of the casino.

The 39-year-old got the money and then jumped through the teller window, which gave him access to the bank area, according to Deddens.

A woman working in that area tried to close the door when she saw Birdseye, but he kicked it open, the prosecutor explained. The employee’s arm was cut.

Birdseye got inside and locked the door, Deddens said.

With the employee inside, Deddens said Birdseye again demanded money.

From there, the armed 39-year-old suspect took the cash, and over to the cashiers in another section of the bank, according to the prosecutor.

He grabbed money from drawers and shoved the cash into a bag he was carrying.

There was a casino employee on the phone as Birdseye took the money, Deddens said.

Birdseye then took his gun, walked up to another employee, saying “You are going to be my hostage and get me out of this building,” the prosecutor described.

Birdseye told the employee to hang up or he would shoot her, according to Deddens.

The employee being held at gunpoint told law enforcement he walked Birdseye through the casino’s first level to an exit. Birdseye then let the employee go.

He told investigators he was desperate and in debt, Deddens said.

Law enforcement rushed to Hollywood Casino after it was reported there was an active shooter.

Deddens said Birdseye left the casino heading toward the Oxbow Nature Conservancy.

The 39-year-old was later found.

After he was in custody, Deddens says law enforcement found a loaded gun, a loaded magazine and a bag stuffed with cash. The money still had the casino wrappers on it.

Birdseye waived his Miranda Rights and admitted to the robbery, according to Deddens.

He was taken to Dearborn County Law Enforcement, where Deddens said he became combative with two corrections officers. He was charged with battery on public safety officials as a result.

In all, Deddens says Birdseye is facing the following charges:

Kidnapping.

Robbery armed with a deadly weapon.

Criminal confinement.

Intimidation.

Battery on public safety officials.

All charges are felonies.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Court records say Hollywood Casino robber was desperate and in debt