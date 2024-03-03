Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg, Indiana: 1 in custody after report of armed robbery

Authorities from multiple agencies responded to Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, on Saturday night for reports of an armed robbery.

Deputies responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said that police set up a perimeter around the casino and apprehended an armed male suspect.

Initially, the suspect fled and the Boone County Sheriff’s office’s drone and the Indiana State Police helicopter assisted with locating the suspect, McHenry said.

The sheriff also says that injuries were reported but it is unclear to what extent.

According to McHenry, deputies are still checking to see if anyone else was involved.

McHenry said that the scene is currently safe.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg armed robbery: Police agencies respond