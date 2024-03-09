Hollywood Casino evacuated following possible threat

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas was evacuated Friday night after a caller claimed to be in a casino bathroom threatening to harm themselves with a bomb.

KCK police tell FOX4 they don’t believe there is a credible threat to the public at this time.

KCKPS blames technical error for inaccurate Sumner Academy acceptance letters

Officers responded to the location of the threat bud didn’t find anything. They went and checked all the bathrooms and the area and didn’t find anyone.

At that point they believe it was a false threat and not credible.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

The Kansas Gaming Commission is also doing their own sweep of the casino, just in case with KCKPD assisting. Once they are done and the scene is cleared by police, people will be allowed back inside.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.