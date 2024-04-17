Hollyoaks star Jamelia opens up on exit from show

Hollyoaks star Jamelia has opened up on her decision to leave her role as Sharon Bailey on the Channel 4 soap after becoming a series regular last year.

Appearing on tonight's (April 17) episode of ITV's Drama Queens, she made the emotional journey to Birmingham in order to sell her old home – a trip which left the actor reflecting on what she wants the next year of her life to look like.

While walking around her old house, Jamelia revealed her decision to turn down another year on Hollyoaks in favour of focusing on "healing" herself.

"Hollyoaks was like putting a plaster on a very deep wound. But I know I haven't done the healing work that needs to be done and I can't do it while focusing on such a demanding job," she began.

Jamelia's decision to leave the soap was influenced by events going on in her personal life, following a sudden split from her long-term partner in 2022 while she was four and half months pregnant with her youngest daughter, Dream.

Since the split the actor had focused on being a single mum to her four daughters – aged between 23 and one – explaining earlier in the episode that the break-up had "propelled" her to take the job on Hollyoaks in order to take care of the family.

After a year of taking care of her family, the actor then went on to explain that she had made the decision to turn down a new contract in order to fully process the past few years of her life.

"They offered me another year, I wanted to say yes because I loved it but I just know that it wouldn't be the right thing for me to do right now," she explained.

Jamelia went on to add that she was nervous about regretting the move, but knew deep down that it was right for her. "I don't know if I am going to regret saying no. They have left it open… they haven't killed Sharon off. Which I am truly grateful for," she continued.

"I need to take some time for myself. I need to stop. I need to think. I need to process and I need to deal with all the things I haven't dealt with."

Drama Queens airs on Wednesday nights at 9pm on ITVBe and ITVX.

