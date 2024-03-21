Hollyoaks' Maxine makes discovery over Carter and John Paul

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Thursday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Friday.

Hollyoaks' Maxine Minniver has made a shock discovery regarding the history between Carter Shepherd and John Paul McQueen.

Maxine and Carter have been in a largely one-sided relationship over the past few months, with Carter hiding his sexuality in a bid to keep up appearances during the conversion therapy storyline.

He hasn't been wholly successful, however, with the headteacher sharing a kiss with John Paul, and tonight's (March 21) first-look episode began as Carter urged John Paul to keep their secret.

Whilst Carter had several things on his mind, Maxine seemed positively enthused after finally moving in with her boyfriend before giving him a fright as she teased that she knew his secret - that he was a big Dolly Parton fan!

Carter subsequently spoke with John Paul at work alongside Nancy, and ordered the teacher to take the day off whilst Sally was in hospital, going so far as to drive him there personally.

The pair sat down and had a frank conversation as John Paul aired his confusion regarding Carter's situation with Maxine, with the headteacher not doing much to assuage his feelings as he replied cryptically.

After leaving on frosty terms, John Paul arrived at Carter's house to thank him for his company at the hospital, eventually admitting that he's found it difficult to suppress his feelings for him.

He continued by saying he wanted to begin a relationship with him, but the timing couldn't have been any worse as Maxine walked in just as John Paul confessed his feelings.

The trio looked stunned as they were faced with the reality of their situation; how will Maxine react to the devastating development?

