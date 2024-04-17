Hollyoaks to kill off main character in tragic storyline

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks is set to kill off a major character in an upcoming storyline.

The Sun reports that Hunter McQueen will be departing the Channel 4 soap soon, with actor Theo Graham's final scenes already filmed.

He first joined in 2016 before originally leaving in 2018. He returned in 2022, but reportedly told the show's bosses last year that he had decided to leave once again.

Between his first departure and return, the actor made appearances in Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga and the BBC comedy Flatmates.

This news comes ahead of the soap having to axe a third of its staff members, including on-screen cast, as it goes down to three episodes from September.

Other stars whose departures are unrelated to the cast cull are Warren Fox actor Jamie Lomas and Sharon Bailey actor Jamelia.

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham actor Stephanie Waring has announced that she's one of the cast members who are affected by the upcoming cuts.

"I was given the chance to say I had chosen to quit the show to spare me any embarrassment of revealing that I’ve been axed, which was very kind," she wrote on Instagram.

"But I don’t want to lie to the fans who have followed Cindy’s journey for nearly 3 decades as I believe they know she nor I would ever have left the show by choice. Hollyoaks is in my blood, and I have loved every minute of walking in Cindy’s heels."

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video .

