Hollyoaks hints at new pregnancy story for Nancy

Hollyoaks has hinted at a new pregnancy storyline for Nancy Osborne.

In upcoming scenes, John Paul confronts Nancy by asking her to stop trying to help him get his job back.

Later on, Nancy heads to the pub to escape all the madness at home — but it's not long before her peace and quiet is disrupted when Suzanne and the twins find her and join her.



After then realising that her period is late, Nancy confides in Darren. She express her worries over the possibility of being pregnant and how they'd cope if she is. But, is Nancy really expecting?

Elsewhere in the village, Frankie Osborne will suffer another heartbreaking setback following the revelation that she has been sexually abused by her brother, JJ.

After Frankie physically lashes out at her mum as she continues to struggle with keeping this devastating secret bottled up, she is arrested by police officer Zoe and taken to the police station.

The soap's producers are working with advocacy group SARSAS to highlight the traditionally under-reported issue of sibling sexual abuse.

"It’s one of the most infrequently disclosed forms of sexual abuse, yet the statistics are startling," Hollyoaks producer Hannah Cheers said when the storyline was announced.

"Hollyoaks is shining a light on this issue for the first time in a long-term soap storyline because we need to get this conversation started amongst our multi-generational audience."



Hollyoaks has been working on Frankie's story with guidance from SARSAS, which provides specialist services and resources for those who have experienced any form of sexual violence.

More information is available from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

