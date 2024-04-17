Hollyoaks hints at double exit in next week's episodes

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks has suggested that a double exit could be on the cards, as Sharon Bailey makes her exit from the village.

As fans are already aware, upcoming scenes will see Sharon depart the village for good after actor Jamelia decided to quit her role on the Channel 4 soap – however, her daughter DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) could also be leaving alongside her.

In scenes set to air next week, Sharon is preparing to say goodbye to the village and encourages Zoe to come along with her.

Sharon's decision to leave will also receive the blessing of her mother Pearl – but could this extend to her granddaughter leaving as well?

Jamelia had revealed her decision to quit the role of Sharon last month, ahead of her appearance on ITV soap star reality show Drama Queens, explaining that she'd turned down the offer of extending her contract for another year.

The actor spoke to Digital Spy about the decision to exit the soap, explaining that she was "so glad" to have accepted the role of Sharon.

"My goodness, it has been amazing. I'm so glad that I took the plunge and said yes to Hollyoaks. Even though it was during the most difficult time of my life, I feel that it was perfect," she said, adding that she had "begged" producers not to kill her off.

She added: "I begged them and said: 'Please, allow Sharon to leave in a taxi and not a body bag!' Just because I wanted the door left open so if and when I want to return, it can happen."

Jamelia also touched on the ongoing cast cutbacks as the soap gets ready to move to three episodes a week this September – a move which has seen the likes of long-running actress Stephanie Waring axed from her role as Cindy Cunningham.

"It is such a scary time for everyone and I obviously feel for all of them," she said of the cuts.

"It's sad, but one of the most important things we can learn to do in our lifetime is to be able to pivot. That's something I'm an expert at! Something might not go a certain way, so it's: 'Okay, what's the other opportunity? What's the other thing that I can do?'"

