Hollyoaks' Frankie Osborne to be questioned by a social worker in JJ story

Note: This story discusses topics including sibling sexual abuse.

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks' Frankie Osborne is set to be questioned by a social worker as the JJ storyline continues.

The soap has recently been exploring a harrowing sibling sexual abuse storyline, with Frankie struggling with the traumatic secret that she has been abused by her brother JJ.

The ordeal has caused Frankie to lash out, with recent scenes seeing Frankie triggered at the Loft when mother Suzanne tried to get her daughter to dance. After hitting her mum to the ground, police officer Zoe tells her she is being taken to the police station.

In new scenes airing next week, social services plan to visit the Osborne/Ashworth household following recent incidents with Suzanne and JJ.

While being questioned by the social worker, Frankie remains quiet, though snaps at her mother. Suzanne reckons her daughter needs her independence, and decides to move out.

Frankie is bought a journal by her mother to encourage her to open up about her feelings, and they begin to spend some time together. However, Suzanne leaves her panicked when she tells Frankie that she won't be moving back in yet.

Darren brings Freddie home to introduce him to the twins, telling his kids how important family is and that they should stick to each other.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Hollyoaks has been working on Frankie's story with guidance from SARSAS, which provides specialist services and resources for those who have experienced any form of sexual violence.

More information is available from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

