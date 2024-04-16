Hollyoaks couple Carley Stenson and Danny Mac expecting second child together

Former Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson has announced she is expecting her second child with fellow actor Danny Mac.

The actor shared her pregnancy news with fans on Instagram, sharing a photo of her bump in shadow form on a grassy background.

"We can’t wait to meet you," wrote Carley, with the hashtags: "#springnewlife #ourbaby #bigsister #pregnantat41 #inourlittlebubble."

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Related: Hollyoaks' Lucas Hay faces accusation in Frankie story

Husband Danny, who finished runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, jokingly reacted to the baby announcement.

"Wait. What!?," he wrote in the comment section with a surprised face emoji. Carley replied with a rolling-eye emoji face.

Former Hollyoaks star Jodi Albert, who played Debbie Dean on the soap, was one of many to offer their congratulations to the couple, writing: "I’m so excited for this baby!!!!!"

Related: Hollyoaks' Kitty Draper plans exit after mystery character arrives

While Danny and Carly are both former Hollyoaks stars, they did not appear on the soap together at the same time. Carley played Steph Cunningham from 2000 to 2011, with Danny portraying Mark 'Dodger' Savage from late 2011 to 2015.

The couple started dating in 2011, with Danny meeting Carley after her performance of Legally Blonde the musical in London's West End. They got engaged in March 2016 and tied the knot the following year in a romantic woodland ceremony in 2017, jetting off to Bali for their honeymoon.

Their upcoming family addition will be their second child together, with Carley and Danny already parents to daughter Skye. The couple welcomed their first child in 2021.

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Carley, who appeared on Dancing on Ice last year, opened up on being mum to Skye.

"I feel awful when I'm not with her," she told Hello! at the time. "Mum guilt is real – it's part of my DNA now."

Carley was the sixth star to be voted off the ice-skating show, losing out in the skate-off to Siva Kaneswaran.

You Might Also Like