Hollyoaks airs major Cleo McQueen twist in Arlo return aftermath

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Wednesday.

Cleo McQueen is in a world of trouble after young Arlo revealed the truth surrounding his reappearance in tonight's (April 16) episode of Hollyoaks.

The latest instalment of the soap began with Arlo being questioned down at the police station while his desperately relieved mum Marie Fielding waited to be reunited.

Despite believing the family's nightmare was finally over, though, Marie was soon faced with the stinging realisation that Arlo only returned to be with his big brother Abe.

Abe himself was then thrown under the bus when Arlo claimed he'd been told that Marie was just going to let him down again. Wanting to keep his involvement a secret, Abe then attempted to coax his younger brother into saying he was lying about the Marie revelation.

The family later took Arlo to the Lomax's, where his half-brother Joel Dexter informed him it'd be his new home. This didn't go down too well, with Arlo pleading to stay with Abe and Cleo.

Needing a moment alone with Arlo, Abe bought him a burger and milkshake, reminding him that nobody can know they've been in contact for the past year. With a new sense of trust established between them, Arlo confessed Cleo was the one who helped him escape.

"Can I trust you not to tell Cleo? She said it was just between me and her..." said Arlo. "I wouldn't be here if she didn't bust me out of the boot. She's ace."

Faking a supportive smile, Abe replied: "Yeah... she's great," before the credits rolled.



