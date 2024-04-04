Holly Springs police officers shoot man displaying gun outside Target store

Holly Springs police are investigating after two officers shot a man they say displayed a gun outside a Target store early Thursday morning.

According to preliminary reports, officers were responding to a call from store employees just before 4 a.m. about a suspicious person outside the closed entrance of the store at 100 Grand Hill Place.

Soon after two officers found the man, he “presented a firearm, and in response both officers discharged their service weapons, striking the individual,” the Holly Springs Police Department said in a news release.

Officers began providing first-aid aid while emergency medical services and additional officers were called. The man was taken to the hopsital for treatment, according to the release. No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

The release did not say whether the man survived the shooting, how many times officers fired their weapons, or the names of the man or officers involved.

The News & Observer has asked police for information and will update this story as more details become available.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, while the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation reviews the incident, which is standard procedure in all officer-involved shootings.

Holly Springs Police ask for patience

“The Holly Springs Police Department is fully cooperating with the SBI to ensure a transparent and thorough investigation,” the release stated. “We ask for the community’s patience and understanding as the investigation proceeds.”

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident,” Police Chief Paul J. Liquorie said in the release. “We are committed to cooperating with a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the circumstances of the shooting. We understand the impact of such incidents on our community and are dedicated to maintaining the trust and safety of Holly Springs residents.”