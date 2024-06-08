Holly Pond looks to revitalize memorial to late Mayor Dane Estes

Jun. 8—HOLLY POND — The well known monument to the late Holly Pond Mayor Dane Estes may soon be receiving a facelift after the town council began its search for statue cleaning services Monday, June 3.

Estes, who served as Mayor of the town for many years prior to his death in 2001, was immortalized by the completion of the bronze statue, which serves as the centerpiece of Memorial Park just behind Holly Pond Town Hall, in 2006. Since then it has acquired a noticeable patina and councilmember Paul Brown brought the idea of reviving the monument to the council's attention during its most recent monthly meeting Monday.

Brown told the council he had been given the number of an individual who could perform the service by a local resident and the council approved for Mayor Carla Hart to reach out for an estimate. Hart told The Times by phone on Friday, June 7, that after leaving several messages she had learned that the individual has relocated to Georgia and would be unable to clean the monument.

Hart said she plans on continuing the search and will be contacting the company who constructed and installed the statue, as well as other cleaning services.

This search coincides with the town's continued plans to construct public restrooms in the park. Hart said on Monday that she has been working to put together the project's specifications and should be prepared to release the project for bidding soon.

The town also announced the summer reading program is under way in the Guy Hunt Library and would be held each Tuesday at 10 a.m. throughout the month of June. Programs will include:

— June 11: Fortner Farms with animals.

— June 18: Katie's gourds and more.

— June 25: The North Alabama Agriplex.

In other business the council:

— Approved revisions to its ordinance regulating recycling and scrap metal facilities. Councilmember Julie Ray provided the only dissenting vote.

— Approved a $500 donation the the Good Samaritan Health Clinic.

— Tabled the discussion to install LED lights at the town's softball field until the bathrooms were under construction in Memorial Park.

— Tabled the discussion to replace the air conditioning unit in the town's concession stand.