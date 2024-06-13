Holly Hill police sergeant resigns during investigation, 3rd officer to step down

A sergeant has resigned from the Holly Hill Police Department, becoming the third ranking officer to resign following the former police chief and a captain, since an investigation into still undisclosed “inappropriate incidents” began at the agency.

Sgt. Shannon Fountain submitted his resignation Wednesday. Fountain had been suspended with pay since March 14.

“I have enjoyed my time with the city and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served in this position,” Fountain wrote. “I have made many contributions during my time as a police officer and I am proud of the work I have done.”

“I am resigning for personal reasons. I wish the City of Holly Hill and all of its employees the best in the future,” Fountain wrote.

He also wrote that he was giving two weeks' notice, so the effective date of his resignation was June 27. But he wrote that he knew the city might select an earlier date.

City Manager Joe Forte did just that.

Forte wrote that Fountain's resignation would be effective immediately since he had been on “paid administrative leave for an extended period of time.”

Fountain earned $58,750 per year.

Former police chief first to resign

The first to leave the department was former Police Chief Jeff Miller, who resigned March 15 as the investigation was underway.

Capt. Chris Yates resigned May 23.

Sgt. Tom Bentley was suspended with pay April 3.

​Bentley, though, has returned to duty, Forte wrote in an email on Thursday.

"There is no reason for Sergeant Bentley to be paid to sit at home. He was returned to his previous position, he is waiting disciplinary action which is going through the legal due process at this point and will be likely issued next week," Forte wrote.

Bentley earns $66,087.84 annually.

The city this week hired Daytona Beach Police Capt. Byron Williams as its new chief. He starts July 15.

Last week, Forte brought back former chief Mark Barker to help with the transition.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office conducted an internal affairs investigation into the department. The details have not been released yet but Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood commented about the report to WFTV-9 last week.

“These things are pretty shocking that leadership of a police organization would engage in this type of behavior,” Chitwood told WFTV-9, without sharing any other details.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also involved in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Holly Hill police sergeant 3rd to resign amid ongoing investigation