Holly Hill police said Tuesday they need help finding a 73-year-old resident suffering from dementia

Holly Hill police said Tuesday they need help finding Donald Lee Roberts who has been missing since Friday.

Roberts, 73, a retired cabinet maker, suffers from progressive dementia, police said.

Roberts’ extended family members are traveling from Georgia to the Holly Hill area to assist in the search for him, police said.

Donald Lee Roberts, 73, a retired Holly Hill cabinet maker has been missing since Friday. Police are asking for the public's help tp locate him.

Holly Hill police responded to Roberts's 15th Street home on Monday to conduct a well-being check but Roberts was not home.

Neighbors said they last saw Roberts on Friday, police said.

Family members said Roberts frequently walks to fishing spots on the Halifax River near Holly Hill, including in the area of the Granada Bridge in Ormond Beach.

Roberts, who is believed to have left walking, is described as 5' 8", 125lbs, with balding blond hair and green eyes. His current clothing description is unknown.

Anyone who sees Roberts is asked to call Inv. Michael Ballentine of the Holly Hill Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 386-248-9475.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man with dementia missing for 5 days