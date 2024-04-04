Holly Hill police officer suspended amid accusation of inappropriate behavior

Another Holly Hill police officer has been suspended due to an accusation of inappropriate conduct.

On Wednesday, Sergeant Tom Bentley was placed on paid leave while the accusations are investigated, as per a news release from Holly Hill.

Bentley has been with the Holly Hill Police Department since Feb. 4, 2011.

The City of Holly Hill, nor the police department released any details regarding the accusations against Bentley.

City Manager Joseph Forte stated that proper staffing levels will be maintained by reassigning Sgt. Denise Marquez from the CRA to a patrol shift, covering all patrol shifts.

The search for a Police Chief began last Friday and the city has contracted with the Florida Police Chiefs Association STARS program to conduct the search for its next police chief, which began last Friday, Forte said.

On March 14, Holly Hill Police Chief Jeffrey Miller has resigned from his position.

Channel 9 learned that Miller resigned over allegations of inappropriate conduct.

A memo sent to WFTV from Forte read in part:

“A few weeks ago, an allegation surfaced regarding inappropriate incidents involving a police sergeant. Without delay, I took immediate action by referring the matter to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office for an impartial internal investigation. As this investigation unfolded, today I was informed that additional accusations emerged implicating the Chief and Captain, prompting a necessary expansion of the inquiry. In accordance with established protocol, individuals under investigation are placed on suspension with paid leave. Consequently, Chief Miller verbally tendered his resignation with immediate effect, while Captain Yates was placed on paid leave pending further investigation. Sergeant Fountain was similarly suspended and placed on paid leave.”

