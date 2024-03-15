Holly Hill police chief resigns, 2 others placed on leave during investigation

Former Holly Hill Police Chief Jeffrey Miller.

Holly Hill Police Chief Jeffrey Miller has resigned and two other officers, a captain and a sergeant, are on paid leave as an investigation into "inappropriate incidents" at the department is underway, according to City Manager Joseph Forte.

Miller resigned effective Thursday. He's been with the department since Dec. 1, 2006, and was later promoted to chief. He received an annual salary of $112,965.

Capt. Christopher Yates is on paid leave. Yates earns $87,880 annually and was hired on Nov. 5, 2004.

Sgt. Shannon Fountain is also on paid leave. Fountain earns $58,750 annually and was hired on Nov. 4, 2016.

Why did Holly Hill's police chief resign?

Forte sent a memo to city employees on Thursday night announcing the developments.

“A few weeks ago, an allegation surfaced regarding inappropriate incidents involving a police sergeant," he wrote. "Without delay, I took immediate action by referring the matter to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office for an impartial internal investigation. As this investigation unfolded, today I was informed that additional accusations emerged implicating the chief and captain, prompting a necessary expansion of the inquiry.”

Forte wrote in an email to The News-Journal that documents related to the investigation are not public at this time.

Forte also wrote that he believed it best that the Volusia Sheriff’s Office conduct the internal investigation.

“Due to the sensitivity of the allegations and those involved, I felt it was best that the investigation be conducted by an agency other than the Holly Hill Police Department,” Forte wrote. “The sheriff's office routinely does this level of investigation and, with the support of Sheriff Chitwood, they have agreed to handle this investigation.”

He declined to discuss specifics of the investigation.

“I am not at liberty to disclose any details of the allegation that I have been made aware of, all documents are part of the investigation file, it is not a public record at this time,” Forte wrote.

The Holly Hill Police Department has 29 full-time officers.

“Thanks to Sheriff Chitwood, there is no concern with response or level of protection to the residents of Holly Hill,” Forte wrote.

Holly Hill chief of police resigns

In his resignation letter dated Friday, March 15, Miller thanked Forte for accepting his verbal resignation on Thursday. Miller wrote he was extremely proud of the department's accomplishments over the last several years, including implementation of technology to help in investigations, a victim advocacy and chaplain program, community policing program and a 20-year low in part I crimes in 2022.

Part 1 arrests include murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He thanked Forte and the City Commission for their "timeless support throughout the years."

In a brief reply, Forte accepted his resignation effective Thursday, March 14.

Volusia Sheriff's Office not taking over

Forte wrote that "temporary operational oversight has been established." He then wrote that "Chief Westfall, watch commanders, Lt. Tucker and Lt. Bryan have been assigned by the sheriff's office to provide assistance."

Forte wrote in the memo to the city that the sheriff’s office would not be taking over the department.

“It is important to emphasize that this deployment is not an attempt to take over the HHPD, but rather to fill operational gaps until such time as the chief's position can be permanently filled and to develop a collaborative effort to ensure uninterrupted provisions of critical services and safeguard every member of the Holly Hill community,” Forte wrote.

In a follow-up email, Forte wrote, "The sheriff has graciously provided me with these officers. They are being paid by the sheriff but they are reporting to me. The operations remain under the control of the city manager."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Holly Hill police chief resigns, 2 placed on leave during investigation