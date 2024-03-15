Holly Hill police chief resigns amid allegations of inappropriate incidents, City Manager memo says

Holly Hill Police Chief Jeffrey Miller has resigned from his position, Mayor Chris Via told Eyewitness News on Thursday.

Channel 9 has received a memo from the Holly Hill City Manager Joseph Forte outlining the latest on the situation.

Forte’s memo read in part:

“I write to address recent developments within the Holly Hill Police Department that demand transparency and decisive action.

A few weeks ago, an allegation surfaced regarding inappropriate incidents involving a police sergeant. Without delay, I took immediate action by referring the matter to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office for an impartial internal investigation. As this investigation unfolded, today I was informed that additional accusations emerged implicating the Chief and Captain, prompting a necessary expansion of the inquiry. In accordance with established protocol, individuals under investigation are placed on suspension with paid leave. Consequently, Chief Miller verbally tendered his resignation with immediate effect, while Captain Yates was placed on paid leave pending further investigation. Sergeant Fountain was similarly suspended and placed on paid leave.”

The memo went on to state that to ensure the “continuity of critical services provided by the HHPD and to support the Holly Hill community, temporary operational oversight has been established.”

Chief Westfall and Watch Commanders, Lieutenant Tucker and Lieutenant Bryan have been assigned by the Sheriff’s office to provide assistance and to fill operational gaps until such time as the Chief’s position can be permanently filled

Sergeant Bentley has been reassigned to fill the vacancy left by Sergeant Fountain, and Chief Westfall will be temporarily filling the CID sergeant position with a member of the VCSO to be determined, Forte added.

Channel 9 will bring you the latest updates on this investigation.

