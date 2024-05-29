Holly Hill Police captain resigns as inquiry continues; chief resigned in March

A Holly Hill Police captain, who was among three officers suspended as part of an internal affairs investigation at the department, has resigned, writing he was saddened to see the agency “torn apart.”

City Manager Joe Forte wrote in an email to The News-Journal that he received two letters Wednesday from Police Capt. Chris Yates announcing his resignation effective May 23, 2024. Both letters are short notes in which Yates writes he is resigning, but one is a little longer than the other.

“With a heavy heart, I am submitting my letter of resignation effective May 23, 2024,” Yates wrote in the longer note. “Thank you for allowing me to be a part of the Holly Hill family. It saddens me to see the Holly Hill Police Department torn apart. There are some great employees there and I am proud to have had the opportunity to work with them and call most of them friends.”

Yates was among three officers placed on paid suspension as part of an investigation into "inappropriate incidents" at the Holly Hill Police Department.

The situation had already led to the March 15 resignation of the former Police Chief Jeff Miller.

Yates and Sgt. Shannon Fountain were suspended with pay on March 14.

Sgt. Tom Bentley was suspended with pay April 3 “due to yet another alleged accusation of inappropriate conduct,” Forte wrote in a previous email.

Forte provided a copy of Yates' resignation notes, but did not respond to questions regarding the progress of the investigation.

Forte has previously stated he could not comment on the open investigation.

In March, he sent a memo to city employees stating: “A few weeks ago, an allegation surfaced regarding inappropriate incidents involving a police sergeant."

Forte referred the matter to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office “for an impartial internal investigation."

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Holly Hill Police Department due to the suspensions.

As the investigation “unfolded,” Forte wrote that he was “informed that additional accusations emerged implicating the chief and captain, prompting a necessary expansion of the inquiry.”

Bentley earns $66,087.84 annually, Fountain earns $58,750 and Yates earned $87,880. Miller earned $112,965.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Holly Hill police captain 2nd leader to resign from troubled agency