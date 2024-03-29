Holly Forbes to play at Child Welfare Club salad luncheon on April 11

Mar. 29—The Ironton Child Welfare Club's annual salad luncheon will be on April 11 at the Ironton First Church of the Nazarene, located at Fourth and Pleasant streets.

Holly Forbes will provide this year's musical entertainment. Forbes was a contestant on NBC's "The Voice" in 2021 and placed 11th on the popular variety show.

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande mentored Forbes as she performed weekly on the show. Holly is a native of Catlettsburg, Kentucky and continues to perform locally and nationwide.

The salad luncheon is one of the club's many annual fundraising events that help support local charities such as The Harvest for the Hungry, Backpack Buddies, Sue's Kids and the Ironton City Mission.

The club also contributes to educational funds for the Eddy Awards, Ironton Freshie Award and the Ohio University and Collins Career Technical Center scholarships.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased in advance of the event from current Child Welfare Club members. Price for the luncheon ticket is $15.

Raffle tickets are available as well for $1 each or six for $5 for a chance to win one of three $50 cash prizes.

For further information, contact Debbie Kitchen at (740) 727-1447.