Hollister man arrested for animal cruelty

(KRON) — Hollister Police Animal Care and Services officials said they received a report about a local resident who offered ear cropping, artificial insemination, and other services to local dog owners.

On Monday, the Hollister Police Department and animal control officers served a search warrant at a residence on Bravada Circle. Seventeen dogs were seized from the property.

Luis Giovanni Perez, 34, was arrested for felony animal cruelty and possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance used as an anesthetic agent during surgical procedures. Perez is associated with a group called HollisterBullies831, police said.

HPACS wrote, “We are extremely grateful to the people that stepped forward to report this to the appropriate authorities.”

