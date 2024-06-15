Hollis woman charged with OUI after Cumberland crash closes road for hours

Jun. 15—A Hollis woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving after she crashed into a utility pole on Powell Road in Cumberland late Friday morning, police say.

Heather Gammon, 48, was charged with OUI/drugs following the accident, according to Cumberland police Chief Charles Rumsey. Police responded about 11 a.m. to find that a vehicle had hit a utility pole near 20 Powell Road, and that the pole was broken at its base and leaning across the road. The road was closed to traffic by public works department employees until early evening. Central Maine Power crews replaced the pole.

Cumberland Fire Department crews arrived to evaluate Gammon, who was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for further evaluation. An investigation by Officer Tony Clukey determined that speed and impaired driving led to the crash, police said.

Gammon's car, a 2007 Subaru Forester, sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

