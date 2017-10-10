Hollis Daniels: Student 'shoots dead' police officer at Texas Tech

Suspect identified by university as Hollis A Daniels, 19: Texas Tech University, via Associated Press

A Texas Tech University student is in custody after an officer was shot and killed at the campus police station, officials have said.

University police said they performed a welfare check on a student, named by the college as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels, and discovered drugs.

After Mr Daniels was taken to the campus police station, he is alleged to have shot an officer in the head before fleeing on foot, according to university spokesman Chris Cook. The police officer died.

The campus was placed on lockdown at around 8.30pm on Monday while a SWAT team hunted for the suspect in the shooting, Lubbok police said. They then announced a suspect was in custody and the lockdown was lifted around an hour later.

The police officer killed was not immediately named.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said state policing resources would be used to help Lubbock and Texas Tech University police investigate the fatal shooting.

In a statement, Mr Abbott said: “Hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed,” adding that he and his wife Cecilia, “pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community.”

Offering support services to students following the incident, president of the university Lawrence Schovanec said: "I know that the Texas Tech community will respond with support for the for the family and one another.

"We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and other local, state and federal agencies for their response during this tragic event."