Holland Sentinel's Sarah Leach honored for Pulitzer nomination

HOLLAND — Holland Sentinel Executive Editor Sarah Leach was once again honored for her dedication to the coverage of Ottawa County politics on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Leach was recognized for a recent Pulitzer Prize nomination by speaker Milton Nieuwsma at Holland Museum. Nieuwsma, an award-winning writer and journalist, shared details of his freelancer career as part of the museum's "Newsflash! The Story of Journalism in Holland" exhibit.

According to Nieuwsma, the nominating committee for Leach consisted of himself, former Sentinel editor Ben Beversluis and former New York Times and Chicago Tribune editor Tom Stites.

Leach was presented with a plaque recognizing her nomination for the 2024 Pulitzer Prize in Local Reporting.

Holland Sentinel Executive Editor Sarah Leach is honored for her Pulitzer nomination at the Holland Museum on Thursday, Feb. 29.

“I have followed Sarah’s coverage of Ottawa Impact with keen interest," Stites wrote in a release. "At a time when newspapers are in decline, her work demonstrates how important diligent reporting is to preserving democracy at the local level. Sarah illuminates the way you’re supposed to do it.”

“Sarah and The Sentinel have done such a phenomenal job all year of holding local government accountable," added Washington Post reporter Greg Jaffe. "County government is a basic building block of our democracy — and so is hard-nosed, smart, tireless local reporting of the sort that Sarah has done all year."

Stites and Jaffe are previous Pulitzer Prize winners.

"I am immensely proud of the work The Sentinel team has done over the past year," Leach said. "We are committed to holding government accountable to the public for its decisions and policies. It's immensely rewarding to be recognized for our work, but even in the absence of that, we will always be here, committed to bringing as much information as we can to citizens to make informed decisions — because that is what democracy is when it's working."

— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Sentinel's Sarah Leach honored for Pulitzer nomination