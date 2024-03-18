Holland Sentinel earns 11 awards at MPA Better Newspaper Contest
HOLLAND — The Holland Sentinel has taken home 11 placements and honorable mentions in the Michigan Press Association's 2023 Better Newspaper Contest. It was also a finalist for Class C Newspaper of the Year.
Winners were announced during a ceremony Thursday, March 14, in Plymouth.
Awards earned by Sentinel journalists, all under the paper's Class C designation unless otherwise noted, include:
Public Service Award — Sarah Leach, First Place
Best Digital Presentation — Cassandra Lybrink, Second Place
Best Sports Column — Dan D’Addona, First Place
Best Video Presentation — Cody Scanlan, First Place, Third Place and Honorable Mention
Government/Education News — Mitchell Boatman, Second Place
News Enterprise Reporting — Austin Metz, Third Place
Sports Photo — Cody Scanlan, Third Place
Sports Writing — Dan D’Addona, First Place
Best Headline (Open Class, all papers in Michigan) — Mitchell Boatman, Second Place
In addition, The Ionia Sentinel-Standard took home a pair of awards in the Weekly Class D competition. They are:
Best Digital Presentation — Ionia Sentinel-Standard Staff, First Place
Spot News Story — Evan Sasiela, Third Place
