Holland Sentinel earns 11 awards at MPA Better Newspaper Contest

HOLLAND — The Holland Sentinel has taken home 11 placements and honorable mentions in the Michigan Press Association's 2023 Better Newspaper Contest. It was also a finalist for Class C Newspaper of the Year.

Winners were announced during a ceremony Thursday, March 14, in Plymouth.

Awards earned by Sentinel journalists, all under the paper's Class C designation unless otherwise noted, include:

  • Public Service Award — Sarah Leach, First Place

  • Best Digital Presentation — Cassandra Lybrink, Second Place

  • Best Sports Column — Dan D’Addona, First Place

  • Best Video Presentation — Cody Scanlan, First Place, Third Place and Honorable Mention

  • Government/Education News — Mitchell Boatman, Second Place

  • News Enterprise Reporting — Austin Metz, Third Place

  • Sports Photo — Cody Scanlan, Third Place

  • Sports Writing — Dan D’Addona, First Place

  • Best Headline (Open Class, all papers in Michigan) — Mitchell Boatman, Second Place

In addition, The Ionia Sentinel-Standard took home a pair of awards in the Weekly Class D competition. They are:

  • Best Digital Presentation — Ionia Sentinel-Standard Staff, First Place

  • Spot News Story — Evan Sasiela, Third Place

