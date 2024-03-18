Holland Sentinel earns 11 awards at MPA Better Newspaper Contest

The Holland Sentinel has taken home 11 placements and honorable mentions in the Michigan Press Association's 2023 Better Newspaper Contest.

HOLLAND — The Holland Sentinel has taken home 11 placements and honorable mentions in the Michigan Press Association's 2023 Better Newspaper Contest. It was also a finalist for Class C Newspaper of the Year.

Winners were announced during a ceremony Thursday, March 14, in Plymouth.

Awards earned by Sentinel journalists, all under the paper's Class C designation unless otherwise noted, include:

Public Service Award — Sarah Leach, First Place

Best Digital Presentation — Cassandra Lybrink, Second Place

Best Sports Column — Dan D’Addona, First Place

Best Video Presentation — Cody Scanlan, First Place, Third Place and Honorable Mention

Government/Education News — Mitchell Boatman, Second Place

News Enterprise Reporting — Austin Metz, Third Place

Sports Photo — Cody Scanlan, Third Place

Sports Writing — Dan D’Addona, First Place

Best Headline (Open Class, all papers in Michigan) — Mitchell Boatman, Second Place

In addition, The Ionia Sentinel-Standard took home a pair of awards in the Weekly Class D competition. They are:

Best Digital Presentation — Ionia Sentinel-Standard Staff, First Place

Spot News Story — Evan Sasiela, Third Place

