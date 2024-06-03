HOLLAND — Holland Museum has named a new executive director after the departure of Ricki Levine.

In a social media post, the museum announced current education and outreach manager Michelle Stempien will fill the vacancy.

Stempien has been with the museum since 2020 and has spent over 18 years in the industry. She previously served as director of education at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts.

In the post, Stempien said she’s honored and excited.

“I look forward to guiding the future successes of the Holland Museum and serving this outstanding educational and community resource with dedication and passion,” she wrote.

Board President Chanda Miller said officials are excited about the experience Stempien brings to the role.

Michelle Stempien

“The search committee reached this unanimous decision after narrowing down the field of 40 impressive, nationwide candidates,” Miller wrote. “In the long run, we felt the most qualified was one of our own.”

Stempien will have big shoes to fill. Under Levine, the museum earned re-accreditation from the Alliance of American Museums, secured the Peninsulas Prize for DEAI and took home the Social Justice Award for Education.

Levine also oversaw the creation of the museum's SparkLab, which encourages youth participation, and the creation of a five-year strategic plan.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

“Michelle has been an important part of our organization,” Levine said. “... I am very proud of her and look forward to seeing the continued evolution of the museum under her leadership.”

Stempien will take over July 1.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Museum taps education and outreach manager for lead role