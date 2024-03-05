Holland man's conviction of resisting arrest will stand

OTTAWA COUNTY — The Michigan Court of Appeals has rejected a local man’s appeal of his conviction for resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Anthony Fareed, 54, was charged in August 2021 with two counts of resisting Holland police officers who had a warrant for his arrest. He was found guilty of one count following a jury trial and, in May 2022, was sentenced to 2-15 years in prison.

In his appeal, Fareed claimed the trial court provided improper jury instructions and made several claims of ineffective counsel. The Court of Appeals, with Judges Noah Hood, Christopher Murray and Allie Greenleaf Maldonado presiding, affirmed the conviction.

On Aug. 6, 2021, two officers from the Holland Department of Public Safety approached an apartment building on West 13th Street in Holland in an effort to find Fareed, for whom they had an active arrest warrant.

While speaking to a woman outside the building, officers heard a man descending the stairs and saw it was Fareed when he reached a landing. Officers directed Fareed to stop, at which point he turned and began to run upstairs.

One officer grabbed Fareed by the waist and the men fell onto the stairs. The officers then “struggled to place handcuffs” on Fareed, the COA wrote.

Fareed argued the trial court erred by not giving the jury an instruction on “specific intent” (that he intended to resist arrest) and “specific-unanimity" (that a decision from the jury must be unanimous on which act constitutes the charge).

The COA wrote the time to raise that issue would've been in trial court. Fareed and his counsel failed to do so.

Fareed next argued his defense counsel was ineffective by failing to make the request. The COA said it would've been "futile” anyway because resisting, obstructing or assaulting a police officer is a “general intent” crime.

Judges likewise dismissed the specific-unanimity argument, saying such instruction “was not warranted.”

Fareed then argued his counsel was ineffective for not consulting and retaining an expert who could offer evidence that a previous shoulder injury might have caused involuntary muscle spasms during Fareed's arrest.

The court said the decision not to call an expert witness is a matter of trial strategy, which the COA “will not question on appeal.” Judges also noted counsel’s strategy was “at least partially successful,” as Fareed was found not guilty of one of his counts of resisting or obstructing.

Two other arguments were also shot down on appeal, both involving officer testimony.

Fareed’s earliest release date is April 27. His latest release date is April 27, 2037. He's lodged at the Newberry Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula’s Luce County.

