HOLLAND — After years of planning, Holland's Ice Park is another step closer to becoming reality with a new and approved budget.

The project has been largely covered by the generosity of the community, which has raised over 80% of the total cost of $11,364,953.

A rendering of the new Holland Ice Park presented to Holland City Council on Wednesday, March 20.

Funding has come from all directions, including a $1 million check from Frank Kraai — a former elementary school teacher, principal and volunteer — plus another $1 million donation from the Jim Jurries Family.

In October, the rink received an $800,000 boost from Michigan’s Revitalization and Placemaking Program from the Michigan Economic Development Fund.

Included in the overall cost is the ice rink, a curling rink, fire pits, landscaping, restrooms, lighting and tools needed for operations — plus a refrigeration system that acts similarly to Holland’s snowmelt system, but cools rather than heats. The tubing will guarantee ice November through March.

A rendering of the new Holland Ice Park presented to Holland City Council on Wednesday, March 20. This rendering highlights multi-season uses.

The city expects the park to be a year-round attraction, especially during Tulip Time, with recreation activities in the spring and summer.

“I think this is going to be the epicenter of Tulip Time in the future once we’ve got it built,” said Assistant City Manager Matt VanDyken during a meeting Wednesday, March 20. “It’s an ice park but it's going to be a year-round use and an asset to the community.”

There will be groundbreaking event at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Window on the Waterfront. Construction is expected to take at least 12 months.

"This is a 100-year dream of working together to create ... a place where all people can come together and have a good time," said Mayor Nathan Bocks.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland to break ground on $11M ice park in April