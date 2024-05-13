HOLLAND — Holland Aquatic Center has selected a new executive director to serve after the impending exit of longtime leader Jack Huisingh.

HAC General Manager Amanda Duimstra was chosen for the role in a May 7 vote by the Holland Area Community Swimming Pool Authority's Board of Directors.

Duimstra has been with HAC since 1999 and has worked with and trained four executive directors in her tenure.

“I couldn't be happier to have the opportunity to continue to lead here at HAC in this new role as executive director,” Duimstra wrote in a statement to The Sentinel. “Our HAC team is a group of amazing people and I have been overwhelmed by their positive support."

Huisingh will retire in June. He's been director for over 10 years.

“I knew from my very first day that (Duimstra) was very qualified and a true backbone of HAC,” Huisingh wrote in a release. “I have no doubt she will be a great next leader of HAC; we are all very proud of her.”

Darrin Duistermars, board president, is optimistic about HAC’s future under Duimstra's leadership. He said she's “grown as both a facility and community leader” and has been “instrumental in the growth and development” of HAC.

Duimstra will officially start as executive director on July 1.

— This story was created by reporter Karly Graham, kgraham@petoskeynews.com, with the assistance of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Journalists were involved in every step of the information gathering, review, editing and publishing process. Learn more at cm.usatoday.com/ethical-conduct.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Aquatic Center has found a new executive director