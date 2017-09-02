On Holiest Day In Islamic Calendar, Houston Muslims Lend A Helping Hand

Bilal Rana and his family were trapped in their Houston home for several days as Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on their city. Eventually, it became necessary to venture out for milk.

“I have five children, all under the age of 12, including a two year old,” Rana said on Friday. “In our family, we go through milk like oxygen.”

The 38-year-old physician managed to look up a supermarket that appeared to be open, roughly a mile away, and he set out on foot.

“Pretty soon I found myself in waist-high water,” he said. “I saw full-sized fish swimming through the water ― and we don’t live near any lakes or rivers.

“It was almost apocalyptic.”

View photos People walk through water to escape from their homes on Highway 90 after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on Aug. 28, 2017. (MARK RALSTON via Getty Images) More

Nearly 35,000 people have been displaced in the week since Harvey made landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane. More than 70,000 people remain without power. At least 35 storm-related fatalities have been confirmed to date, according to Reuters.

The catastrophic storm dumped an estimated 27 trillion gallons of water on Texas and Louisiana ― an amount that would be roughly sufficient to supply New York City for more than five decades.

Once Rana was able to make it out of his neighborhood, he and other members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, an organization of young Ahmadi Muslim men, sprang into action.

Rana, who’s lived in Houston since he was an infant, serves as president of AMYA and helped oversee relief efforts throughout the week. Groups of young Muslim men, many of them in their teens and 20s, Rana said, have gone out in boats throughout the city to rescue families trapped in ― and sometimes on top of ― their homes.

View photos AMYA volunteers set out by boat to rescue Houston residents trapped in their homes. (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association) More

“At our mosque we’ve also been cooking hot food ― butter chicken, lentils, rice,” Rana said. “A lot of people have been getting non-perishable food, which is great. But we found that a lot of these homeless and displaced people really crave hot food. It warms the stomach and warms the heart.”

The association partnered with relief organization Humanity First, Rana said, which provided funds for things like baby food and supplies, crates of water, non-perishable food items, and gloves and masks for rescue missions.

“We’d get items in bulk, and they’d vanish. The demand is so high,” he said.

Amid their relief work, Rana said, many of the Houston AMYA chapter’s 140 members have been affected by the storm. And even with waves of other AMYA chapters around the country sending groups to Houston to help out throughout the week, Rana said their work is still far from complete.