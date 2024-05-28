Holiday weekend brings record heat to Florida and deadly storms to Texas

Damage from a tornado at a truck stop on 26 May 2024, in Valley View, Texas.

Damage from a tornado at a truck stop on 26 May 2024, in Valley View, Texas. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP

Several cities in Florida broke heat records during the Memorial Day weekend, as a wave of extreme weather and soaring temperatures hit swaths of the southern US and left more than 700,000 people in Texas without power.

According to the National Weather Service Miami, the city of West Palm Beach reached a daily record high of 97F (36C) on Monday, breaking the previous record high of 96F set in 1928.

Other Florida cities and locations also set record daily temperatures. The highest temperature at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airport clocked in at 96F, two degrees more than the previous record high of 94F, set in 1963.

Miami, which welcomed hundreds of visitors for its Memorial Day celebration, also saw a record high temperature of 96F. The previous high of 94F was set in 1949.

Melbourne and Fort Pierce, located on Florida’s east coast, both saw a record high of 98F on Sunday. In Melbourne, the record high tied for the highest recorded temperature in the month of May, the National Weather Service Melbourne reported.

Much of Florida will soon experience a break from the heat, as scattered storms are expected in the coming days, but forecasters have predicted that temperatures along Florida’s west coast will remain in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Texas also faced intense heat across the holiday weekend, with parts of the south seeing triple-digit temperatures and the heat index, which measures what the temperature feels like, hitting 120F, NBC reported.

Several southern Texas cities, including Corpus Christi, will be under a heat advisory warning starting at noon CDT and lasting until 8pm as the heat index is forecast to hit 114F, the National Weather Service announced.

In addition to extreme heat, central and northern Texas were hit with deadly storms across the weekend. Seven people, including four children, were killed after a tornado swept through multiple counties in northern Texas on Saturday, NBCDFW reported, including a mother and her two children who were killed when a tornado flipped their mobile home.

The Texas governor, Greg Abbott, signed a disaster declaration on Sunday to help affected residents, as more than 100 people were injured amid the severe storms and more than 370 homes damaged.

During Sunday remarks, Abbott added that he expected reports of damaged property to increase.

More than 700,000 people are without power in Texas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks power outages across the US. Most of the outages are in Dallas county, which was hit by severe storms, CNN reported.