Holiday tradition endures in Canandaigua with planting of new tree

CANANDAIGUA, NY — The six-foot concolor fir planted last week on Holiday Lane in Canandaigua won’t resemble the Christmas tree placed annually at Rockefeller Center in New York City any time soon, as neighbor Bob Stolze put it.

But the new tree will help the neighborhood continue a long-standing year-end tradition, one that was threatened after the city in January removed the 50- to 60-foot spruce tree in the circle at the end of the Canandaigua cul-de-sac that provided holiday cheer for years.

Most everyone in the neighborhood off North Pearl Street seems to be happy with the compromise, not that the tree was removed in the first place but with how the situation was resolved and that city officials recognized that the Holiday Lane tree is an asset to the street and to Canandaigua, according to neighbor Rhonda Destino.

“We appreciated that we were able to be at the table for the discussions about the ‘next’ tree in the circle,” Destino said in an email. “We were impressed with the City Council's willingness to listen to their constituents that reached out to see how we could move forward after the tree was cut down.”

What neighbors said started with a lack of communication over the tree’s removal turned into a “beautiful give-and-take" of dialogue with neighbors and city officials.

This concolor fir tree replaces a much larger spruce tree, which was removed in January from Holiday Lane in Canandaigua. Neighbors had decorated the tree for the holidays for years and are hoping to continue the tradition.

“For many neighbors, this went beyond ‘just a tree,’” Destino said.

Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin said that citizens had a concern, they came before their local government and asked to work with them, which was done.

"It seems to have worked out, just the way it should," Goodwin said.

A refresher: What happened on Holiday Lane in Canandaigua NY

Here is how the spruce tree on Holiday Lane in Canandaigua looked over the holidays.

The tree removed in January — which was 20 years old or so — was believed to be the second tree in this neighborhood near Woodlawn Cemetery that neighbors decorated for the holidays.

The tree was believed to be dying and so was removed, prompting neighbors and members of City Council, the city’s tree advisory board and city arborist Stephanie Crim to debate over what should be planted there next.

Neighbors wanted another evergreen tree, preferably a large one that could be transplanted. City officials said the soil condition in the neighborhood is not ripe for evergreens and expressed concerns about the safety of residents, should a large tree fall in a storm.

A compromise for the holidays to come in Canandaigua NY

The new tree is a compromise, in that it is an evergreen like neighbors wanted but obviously not a mature one, which they would have preferred.

According to the Cornell University Woody Plants Database, the concolor, or white, pine can grow to a height between 50 and 80 feet with a spread of 15 to 30 feet. The tree does well in consistently moist, well-drained soil, but can withstand occasional periods of dry soil.

The long life of the spruce and the conditions in the Holiday Lane circle gives Stolze confidence that the new tree will thrive.

“I’m also told that a six-foot tree is an ideal size to adapt successfully and thrive, and that it’ll likely end up taller within a few years than if we planted a 10-foot tree,” Stolze said.

The city will take care of all feeding and watering. Neighbors will continue to mow and maintain the circle, Stolze said.

Neighbors will not be able to use electric lights as they have in the past, but battery- or solar-powered lights can be used, Stolze said.

“One thing I do believe is that they would not have put in another evergreen without our speaking up and giving it some visibility,” Stolze said.

Goodwin said, "although it’s not the best practice to plant the tree we planted, I think everyone seems to be satisfied with the results."

Why this was an important debate in Canandaigua NY

The ongoing dialogue is an example of the passion in the community for trees, Goodwin said, and of the importance Canandaigua places in its urban forest.

The city has been designated a Tree City USA for over 30 years and plans to be one for many years to come, Goodwin said. Each year, more trees are planted than are removed.

Trees are vital to the city’s infrastructure and character, but they must be managed smartly, Goodwin said.

"In the process, we learned a great deal about trees and about how special Canandaigua really is in that regard,” Stolze said.

Mike Murphy covers Canandaigua and other communities in Ontario County and writes the Eat, Drink and Be Murphy food and drink column. Follow him on X at @MPN_MikeMurphy.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Holiday tradition endures in Canandaigua NY with planting of new tree