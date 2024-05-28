Holiday Inn Express approved in Kittery: Hotel coming to Route 1

KITTERY, Maine — A 62-room Holiday Inn Express will be erected on Route 1 following final approval from the town's Planning Board.

The three-story hotel was given the go ahead by the board Thursday night, nine months after being proposed.

The hotel will replace a former motel at 90 Route 1 that has since been razed.

A three-story, 62-room Holiday Inn Express hotel at 90 U.S. Route 1 in Kittery, Maine, has been approved by the town's Planning Board.

“Previously the site of the now-demolished Little Guest House Motel, the lot currently contains a parking area with driveways providing access to the Route 1 Bypass, as well as existing woodlands on the eastern portion of the lot,” project records state. “The lot abuts various commercial properties across the Route 1 right-of-way. From the site, Old Post Road leads to Legion Pond southward and commercial businesses along the Kittery Traffic Circle northward.”

The owner and applicant of the project is 90 U.S. Route 1 LLC, which has been represented in Planning Board proceedings by Geoffrey Aleva, president of Civil Consultants in South Berwick. The limited liability company’s registered agent is York attorney David Ballou, state business records show.

“Access (to the site) would be provided through a new single driveway along the Route 1 Bypass,” the proposal says. “The plan would add a sidewalk along the entire frontage of Old Post Road and maintain the existing tree lines between abutting properties to the greatest extent possible.”

Aleva described minimal changes to the plan since being proposed in August 2023. On Thursday, he noted conversations with residential abutters have led to a commitment to put solid fence lines on the eastern and southern portions of the property, and some drainage lines have been moved around the property.

“The plan hasn’t changed other than we’ve added the fencing along those two property lines based on discussions with the board and abutter concerns,” Aleva said Thursday.

Sixty-six parking spaces will be provided on the site, per the project proposal.

The five present members of the Kittery Planning Board unanimously approved the application Thursday after brief discussion. Planning Board chairperson Dutch Dunkelberger and board member Russell White were both absent.

Holiday Inn Express, owned by InterContinental Hotels Group, reports operating more than 2,900 locations worldwide.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Holiday Inn Express approved in Kittery, Maine, on Route 1