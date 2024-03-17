Holiday health hazards: Don’t let St. Patrick’s Day become your pet’s unlucky day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’re planning to keep your furry friend around while you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend, don’t rely on the luck of the Irish to protect them from potential hazards.

VCA Animal Hospitals shared some safety tips worth their weight in gold for both cats and dogs.

For example, green-themed parties featuring tasty dishes and drinks are the norm when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, but there are certain items that need to be kept away from animals, according to VCA Animal Hospitals:

Beer: Regardless of whether the beer is green, it’s still toxic to pets, so make sure you quickly wipe up spills, keep bottles and cans off the floor, put your glasses on high tables where a dog can’t reach and a cat can’t leap up, and don’t leave a beer unattended. If you think the party will turn into “a rollicking good time,” consider putting your furry friend in a separate room with a treat-stuffed toy or a puzzle mat to entertain them.

Irish stew: This hearty meal may be delicious for your guests, but it could be dangerous for your pet. Made with lamb or sometimes beef, Irish stew is quite rich and can cause gastrointestinal issues like vomiting, diarrhea, or acute pancreatitis.

Irish soda bread: This bread doesn’t rise because of yeast, which can pose its own risks, but instead it’s leavened with baking soda. However, since it’s made with high-fat buttermilk, as well as raisins or currants oftentimes, this bread is not safe to share with your pet. Not only can the fat content cause gastrointestinal upset, but raisins and currants are toxic to cats and dogs.

For anyone who plans on hosting St. Patrick’s Day festivities, experts recommend telling your guests they shouldn’t share the good food with your furry friend, watching out if your dog is a “counter surfer,” closing off the kitchen if your cat likes to roam the countertops, keeping your trash cans secured, and not leaving plates unattended.

Meanwhile, you can still give your animal companion a little Irish supper by preparing a small plate of chopped green beans, broccoli, and lettuce.

If your pet still manages to get their paws on some alcohol, raisins, or currants, you are urged to immediately contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control at 1-888-426-4435.

However, food isn’t the only thing that could cause a party foul for your furry friend. Decorations can also end up being unlucky charms when it comes to animals’ safety, so keep these tips from VCA Animal Hospitals in mind:

Shamrocks: They may be a major Irish symbol, but these plants also contain calcium oxalates, so place them well out of any animal’s reach. If your pet eats shamrock leaves, they may experience drooling and gastrointestinal issues, but if they consume enough of the plant, it can result in more serious effects.

Decorations: Avoid items that can easily be chewed or pose a choking hazard for your furry friend. You should also keep decorations up high, out of your animal’s reach, and make sure they’re well fastened so they won’t fall.

