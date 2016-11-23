Holiday Gifts for the Coffee Connoisseur



We’ve selected the best-rated beans, grinders, kettles, frothers, and brewers for the discriminating caffeine cravers on your list

Editor's Note: This article also appeared in the December 2016 issue of Consumer Reports magazine.

After testing this iconic stovetop espresso maker, our testers understand why it’s a fixture in almost 90 percent of Italian kitchens. The octagonal design evenly distributes heat and also makes it easy to grip to connect the two halves tightly. It comes in five sizes and in unadorned aluminum, as well as several colors.

Of all the methods devised to extract flavor from coffee beans, this device—invented by a German hausfrau more than a century ago—remains a favorite for pour-over coffee brewers and our testers alike. Line the cone with a filter, pour hot water over the grinds, and the rest is left to gravity. It doesn’t take a hausfrau to appreciate that it’s as easy to clean as it is to use.

iCoffee RCB100-BC12

The iCoffee’s SteamBrew process spritzes and swirls the grounds as the carafe fills, combining the ease of a drip machine with the rich-tasting results of a French press—an uncommon combo that made the iCoffee RCB100-BC12 the highest-scoring specialty coffee maker in our tests. It’s also one of the few coffee makers that’s fun to watch.

This forward-thinking French-press coffee maker is twice as nice as traditional models: Its double-walled stainless carafe keeps coffee hot long after it’s made, and its surface stays cool. The double layer of mesh on the plunger helps prevent grounds from polluting the brew. With a 44-ounce capacity, it’s an ideal size to brew loose tea, too.

"If you want to earn some cred with a budding barista, you can't go wrong with the simple and stylish Bruer Cold Bruer. A mixture of ice and water placed in the upper chamber drains onto the grounds at a rate of a drop per second. In 12 to 24 hours, it produces up to 20 ounces of smooth brew without the familar bitterness of coffees made with hot water. Also available in gray and red." – BERNIE DEITRICK, senior product tester

This squat electric frother makes whipping up a batch of hot, frothed milk simple—and free of the mess we made with some of the manual models we tested. The unit has three temperature settings, an auto-shutoff function, and a two-piece design (the pitcher separates from the heating element) that makes it easy to pour and clean. Tip: Use skim milk; it foams better. Also sold in black.

An electric kettle can set you back as much as $180, which makes this $20 Hamilton Beach a steal. It’s almost as fast as the more expensive Capresso, holds 4 cups of water, and is made of stainless steel, which will please anyone on your list who’s not a fan of plastic.

All six of the electric kettles we tested for this report brought a liter of water to a rolling boil faster than a microwave (around 4½ minutes for most) and shut off automatically. The 6-cup Capresso makes the wish list because it’s slightly faster than the rest; the glass carafe and silver handle add a dash of style to the counter.