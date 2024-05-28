Holiday crowds pack Chatfield State Park, causing rangers to pause guest entries

DENVER (KDVR) — Visitors flooded Chatfield State Park to enjoy the beautiful Memorial Day by the lake. So many, in fact, that the park had to stop letting people in for a time.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted to social media Monday just before 1 p.m. saying Chatfield was at capacity and only campers, people on horses or with a kayak or standup paddleboard rental could enter.

Multiple visitors said they sat in long lines before entering.

“We waited in line for about three hours,” one person told FOX31.

Many were visiting from out of town, like one man from Boston, who enjoyed the scenery.

“Beautiful mountains in the background, of course, making everything perfect,” he said.

Others came from around the world, including a study-abroad student from Germany.

“It’s beautiful, I really do think it’s gorgeous,” she said.

No matter where folks are from, they all enjoyed the weather and honored what the day is all about.

“Every year this is a tradition, you know, just to bring the family,” said one guest. “Paid respects this morning to our men and women of the Armed Forces.”

