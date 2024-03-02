Holding Park Inclusive Playground set to open in Wake Forest

TechCrunch

Meta's controversial pay or be tracked 'consent' choice for users the European Union is facing questions from the European Commission. Today the bloc said it's sent Facebook and Instagram's owner a formal request for information (RFI) under the Digital Services Act (DSA), asking it to provide more detail on the "Subscription for no Ads options" it gives regional users of its two major social networks. "In particular, Meta should provide additional information on the measures it has taken to comply with its obligations concerning Facebook and Instagram's advertising practices, recommender systems and risk assessments related to the introduction of that subscription option," the Commission wrote in a press release.