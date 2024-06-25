Holden man apprehended after allegedly trying to carry gun into hospital in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — The city's hospital was in lockdown for a short time Monday due to a man with a gun making “threatening communications” after he was denied entry, according to police.

The incident at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance – Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus, prompted an extensive police response.

Around 2:45 p.m., Darius Webb, 27, of Holden was turned away at a security checkpoint at the hospital, according to police. After he made “threatening communications,” hospital staff and local police secured the campus, police said.

Webb left the area.

Police in the region were told to be on the lookout for Webb and the vehicle he was driving.

Less than an hour later, Webb was taken into custody by Holden police when he showed up at his house that town.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Holden man apprehended after spotted with gun at hospital in Leominster