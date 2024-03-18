Holcomb signs bill limiting power of Indiana's public records expert

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law on Monday that limits the powers of his own appointed expert on the state’s public records and open meeting laws.

The majority of House Enrolled Act 1338, carried by Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, focuses on disruptive conduct at public meetings. But toward the end of the legislative session, Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, tacked on an amendment requiring the public access counselor to only interpret the exact text of state laws or applicable court cases when issuing advisory opinions.

Holcomb told reporters last week he hoped lawmakers would have had more “robust” discussion about the access counselor amendment, but then signed the bill Monday.

"Concerns raised regarding the provisions affecting the Office of Public Access Counselor were taken into account but ultimately, in my opinion, muted by the fact that judicial review of the office’s decisions is left untouched and that the governor retains the ability to appoint the position in the future," the governor's statement reads.

The current public access counselor is Luke Britt, who is the longest-serving person to lead the office. The office of the public access counselor was formed by former Gov. Frank O'Bannon through an executive order in 1998 and then codified by the General Assembly in 1999. Britt was originally appointed in 2013 by former Gov. Mike Pence and then reappointed to the role by Holcomb.

Britt’s job involves educating Hoosiers and government officials about Indiana’s public records and open meetings laws, but it also includes sharing advisory opinions if an individual submits a complaint to his office with questions about how a public agency handled state laws. The advisory opinions can indicate if a person or agency violated state laws but the documents themselves do not specifically have legal weight.

Before the bill reached Holcomb's desk, Statehouse Democrats decried the public access counselor provision as stripping away transparency efforts while Republicans that supported the language said they disagreed with some of Britt’s advisory opinions. Freeman specifically told reporters that Britt issued opinions that went too far in liberally interpreting the law.

Britt declined to comment on the new law.

Holcomb in his first term vetoed a 2017 House bill that would have allowed a government agency to charge hourly fees for searching for public records. The House at the time unanimously voted to agree with the governor's veto.

