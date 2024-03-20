Hogan leads Maryland Senate race by double digits, poll shows

Republican Larry Hogan leads Maryland’s Senate race by a wide margin, but voters in the blue state clearly prefer Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, a new poll shows.

The Washington Post-University of Maryland survey found Hogan beating both likely Democratic contenders by double digits in hypothetical general election matchups. The moderate Republican led Rep. David Trone, 49 percent to 37 percent, and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, 50 percent to 36 percent.

But the poll, which surveyed 1,004 registered Maryland voters March 5-12, also showed that 55 percent of voters want Democrats in control of the Senate, compared with 35 percent who favored Republicans. That result suggests that Hogan’s path to victory may be tougher than the candidate-versus-candidate poll results imply.

The former governor unexpectedly entered the race last month and has been boosted by widespread name recognition in the state. Although registered Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans, Hogan was known for bipartisanship during his two terms as governor and was well-liked even by Democrats.

The survey found that 64 percent of voters viewed Hogan favorably — including 61 percent of registered Democrats — versus 33 percent who said the same of Trone and 26 percent of Alsobrooks. Many voters had no opinion of Trone or Alsobrooks: 46 percent and 58 percent, respectively.

The primary election will take place May 14; Hogan is expected to handily win on the GOP side while Trone and Alsobrooks battle it out in the Democratic primary. Among registered Democrats, Trone had a slight lead over Alsobrooks, 34 percent to 27 percent, with 39 percent undecided.

The poll was conducted by phone and online and had an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.