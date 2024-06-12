Hog Wild: Ohio lawmakers want restrictions on garbage-fed pigs, open season on feral swine

Feral hogs live in eight southeastern Ohio counties. Ohio legislators are debating a bill to allow landowners to kill feral hogs without hunting licenses and prohibit transporting possessing or releasing garbage-fed hogs in Ohio. Garbage feeding can encourage feral hogs.

Ohio lawmakers are worried about feral pigs becoming an even wilder problem and want to nip it in the snout.

The Ohio House plans to vote on House Bill 503 on Wednesday, which would prohibit bringing wild pigs into the state and allow landowners to shoot them without a license and require them to report the harvest to state officials.

Co-sponsors of the bill warn that Texas already spends more than $320 million on its feral hog mitigation program and Ohio does not want to follow suit. Wild pigs' foraging and wallowing habits cause soil and crop damage.

Feral swine are found in eight of Ohio's 88 counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state.

The bill also would outlaw feeding garbage − treated or untreated − to pigs in Ohio. Garbage feeding swine attracts feral swine. Bringing a wild pig into Ohio, possessing it or releasing it could result in a $500 fine, if the bill becomes law.

The bill would eliminate a current state license that allows for garbage feeding swine − no one holds it anyway.

The bill is backed by Ohio agriculture groups including pork producers, cattlemen, dairy farmers, poultry farmers and soybean, wheat and corn growers.

