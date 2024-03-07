Hoekstra: Michigan GOP will reopen Lansing office that Karamo closed

LANSING — The Michigan Republican Party will reopen its Lansing headquarters in the next couple of weeks, though it won't immediately occupy the entire building as it once did, state party Chairman Pete Hoekstra said Thursday.

But the party has still not regained control of its longtime website, migop.org.

"Of course, we'll move back into the building," Hoekstra told the Free Press after an Ingham County judge dismissed a lawsuit that former party Chair Kristina Karamo brought against the trust that owns the building and the bank that has loaned the party money over the years.

The Michigan Republican Party headquarters on Seymour Avenue in Lansing has been closed since Kristina Karamo was elected chair in February 2023. Pete Hoekstra, who has succeeded Karamo as chair, said he expects the building will partly reopen in about two weeks.

The state party's new general counsel, former congressman and state Senate majority leader Mike Bishop, asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit after a Kent County judge ruled Feb. 27 that Karamo was lawfully removed as chair at a Jan. 6 meeting of the party's state committee. Hoekstra, whose leadership is endorsed by both the Republican National Committee and former President Donald Trump, was elected to replace Karamo at another state committee meeting Jan. 20.

Karamo closed the building as a cost-cutting measure after she was elected at a state party convention in February 2023.

Hoekstra, a former congressman and U.S. ambassador under Trump, said the party will not need the entire building, at least initially, partly because the party is in a rebuilding phase and partly because of the growth in remote work.

The chairman said he has regained access to the state party's bank accounts from the prior administration but the party's overall debt and financial situation is still being assessed. It appears that most of the $263,000 in federal funds the National Republican Campaign Committee sent the state party to support congressional races has been spent, though it is not clear how the $180,000 was spent, Hoekstra said.

"To use it on administrative costs is total mismanagement," Hoekstra said. "Whether it's illegal or not, we don't know."

Karamo did not respond to a Thursday text message seeking comment.

The January release of a letter from the NRCC's general counsel that raised concerns about the status of the $263,000 and potential Michigan Republican Party mismanagement ratcheted up pressure on Karamo, who did not stop identifying herself as state party chair until she was ordered to stop by a judge.

At a Feb. 27 hearing in Grand Rapids over the disputed party leadership, former party general counsel Dan Hartman testified that the NRCC wanted $250,000 of the money sent to the Ingham County GOP to support the congressional campaign of former state Sen. Tom Barrett. Karamo and the state party didn't want to do that because of concerns it would be "basically washing the money" for the benefit of one candidate, in violation of campaign finance laws, Hartman testified.

The NRCC has denied that allegation and noted that the letter itself said the money could not be earmarked for a particular candidate but should be used to support federal candidates. Barrett said Feb. 27 that he was only aware of the dispute and the testimony through secondhand reports.

Hoekstra said Thursday that the type of financial support the NRCC intended is common.

"If (Karamo) thought that was laundering, she should have sent it back," Hoekstra said.

Hoekstra said he feels he and the party have had "a phenomenal two weeks," and he's sensing renewed interest from potential donors he has been calling. He said they were taking a "wait and see" approach while the leadership dispute played out.

"We don't have access to the website, yet," he said. "On some of this, they're not making it easy or being very responsive." Though he thinks the issues may, in part, be technical ones. "We met with the lawyers yesterday," to discuss the issue, he said.

Bishop said Thursday that he expects the party will regain control of the website either later Thursday or Friday.

In another move, Hoekstra said Tyson Shepard — who was Matt DePerno's campaign manager in his unsuccessful 2022 campaign for Michigan attorney general and has served as executive director of the Nebraska GOP and worked on the Michigan Republican Party's Trump campaign in 2020 — will soon be starting work as staff director.

Hoekstra said he hopes Karamo's backers will join him in focusing on November and he believes many of them already have.

"There's always noise in a political party," Hoekstra said. "There may be noise all the way through November."

But he said he thinks the party is now on the road to unity and growth.

Hoekstra said he plans to at least stay on through the completion of Karamo's term next February. He said he is undecided on whether to seek a term as chair after that, though he said some in the party are encouraging him to do so.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on X, @paulegan4.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Hoekstra: Michigan GOP will reopen Lansing office that Karamo closed