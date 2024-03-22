Hoda tears up at Jenna recalling 'beautiful' gesture from husband Henry during the pandemic

Jenna Bush Hager is recalling a sweet moment she had with her husband, Henry Hager, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking about the importance of sweet gestures from significant others during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on March 21, Jenna told her co-host Hoda Kotb that Henry did something sweet for her when she was feeling overwhelmed during the pandemic.

"I remember during COVID, there was like one of those days that just was everlasting," Jenna said. "Doing the show from our kitchen, feeling a little isolated, having no childcare, immediately going from the show to getting the kids on Zoom and then cooking for the millionth time.

"And I came into our room and Henry had lit a candle, that was it, and wrote this really lovely letter about how, even though this was a scary, kind of fraught time, that there would be no better partner he'd rather do it with," she continued.

As Hoda teared up, Jenna explained that the gesture was so thoughtful because it showed her how Henry appreciated everything she was doing around the house.

She said he lit the candle as a way to tell her to "lay down" and just "chill for a minute."

"Like, 'I see you and I know you're tired. I know you've picked up a lot and just chill for a minute,'" Jenna said of the intentions behind Henry's thoughtfulness.

"It's the little things, right?" she directed at Hoda.

Hoda Kotb (TODAY)

"First of all, I think that's the most beautiful sentiment and it's a tiny little thing," Hoda replied.

Hoda, who is a mom of two, then talked about how those loving acts of kindness between a couple can also impact a family at large.

"Sometimes the most wonderful thing a man can do for a family is love his wife because your kids see what that looks like," she said.

Hoda added she's only dated people who were "super polite" and mentioned how her ex Joel Schiffman would get up from the dinner table every time she did.

Hoda said she always expects that type of kindness in her relationships because that was what she witnessed in her parents' marriage.

"It's what you deserve," she said.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com