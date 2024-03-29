Hocking College and Black Diamond partner on brewery and distillery project in SE Ohio

NELSONVILLE −A small business incubator deal will soon have big payoffs for southeastern Ohio’s Hocking College thanks to a unique partnership with Black Diamond Brewery and Distillation, which is on Canal Street in Nelsonville.

“Hocking College is a very entrepreneurial school, so a partnership like this is a good fit,” said President Dr. Betty Young, who has served the school for nine years, and has experience with similar programs in other colleges. “We have a lot of equipment for the programs we teach, but when it’s not in use for class, it sits idle. If we can make that available to small business owners to launch a business, it’s good for everyone.”

Hocking College is a two-year institution that offers more 60 associate and vocational programs. It’s frequently lauded for its often innovative and entrepreneurial-minded approach to learning. This isn’t the first time the school has combined practical knowledge with business sensibilities. Their culinary program runs the Rhapsody restaurant, the dental program has a clinic, the sports management program runs a sports shop, heavy equipment students do construction work — the list is exhaustive.

And the crown jewel of Hocking College is its hands-on learning approach.

“The whole concept that makes us unique is that we give students actual working experience, so they build not only a transcript but a resume before they graduate,” Young said.

Black Diamond Brewery and Distillation is already working on adding a tasting room and bar. The brewery and distillery area can be seen beyond the bar, which is under construction.

The difference, however, between this new brewery deal and those programs, is who owns it.

Black Diamond is first incubator client

“Most of the entrepreneurial ventures here at Hocking College are ones the college owns,” Young said. “But this deal with Black Diamond is the first step to create an incubator program that is accessible to the community and its small business owners.”

In this case, the brewery that operated for five years under the fermentation science program, will now become a commercial brewery and distillery under Black Diamond, who will be the college’s first incubator client, according to Young.

“You used to be able to start a business in your garage and grow it. But with all the regulations and equipment required today, it makes it difficult for any business to really start that way,” said Young, who has served as a college president for more than 20 years in Texas, North Carolina, and now Ohio, across city, suburban, and rural environments. “This is one way we can serve small business owners and help them launch, while also giving our students that entrepreneurial education, and growing the college while serving the community.”

Hocking College President Dr. Betty Young

Under fermentation specialist, Brewmaster, Eric Hedin, students will still have the same access to the brewery as they did previously, but now with expanded educational opportunities to learn the business, sales, and marketing sides of running a brewery and distillery under a real small business venture.

Young said the college will also have a financial stake in the business as a partner, which also creates a residual long-term financial opportunity that will grow the business and benefit the college, particularly on a national scale.

“This incubator client has a great plan for product development and marketing,” said Young. “We’ve watched other distilleries and breweries grow with national prominence. Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jackie O’s — and we think this incubator client has a plan that will bring that same kind of attention to our part of the world.”

It’s a plan Black Diamond Development has been working on for quite some time now. The sister company of Black Diamond Brewery and Distillation, Black Diamond Development is a group of investors/developers from southeastern Ohio who are pouring money into development in southeastern Ohio. They started with the Shawnee area and now Nelsonville. It has spent significant time and money in growing southeastern Ohio and uniquely positioning it for tourism. From the historic Dishon buildings renovation in Shawnee, to this Hocking College incubator deal and the Eagles building restoration in Nelsonville, Black Diamond is intent on making southeastern Ohio a destination for travelers and locals alike.

The brewing and distillery equipment is in place and ready once Black Diamond's manufacturing and retail licenses are approved.

“All the Black Diamond partners are from southeastern Ohio,” said Black Diamond spokesperson Jazzma Quinn. “This is what they love to do, and they have no plans of going anywhere. It’s a testament of our commitment to southeastern Ohio. We see the need for revitalization, and we’re making it happen.”

Black Diamond Development and Black Diamond Brewery and Distillation will utilize the beer, vodka, rum, cider, and bourbon products from this new partnership to serve at its several development locations, as well as at the Hocking College businesses, and prepare for distribution through multiple bars, restaurants, and retail outlets.

“It’s going to be more production, more products, and more to sell and promote,” said Hedin. “The new distillery equipment is going to make a very fine product. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hedin said the brewery will move from a one and half barrel system to a five-barrel system. Both systems will be used in the model, whereby students and Black Diamond will test pilot batches on the smaller Ruby Street system, and if they like it, move the product to the larger Maple Lawn system for retail distribution.

“We’re already selling the college’s product in (several local bars and restaurants),” said Hedin. “With Black Diamond, we’ll simply expand the amount and types of products we’re able to offer.”

The next step in the deal is for Black Diamond to secure its federal manufacturing license and its state liquor license. The company applied to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau earlier this month and expect their manufacturing license in brewing, distilling, and winery in 60 to 80 days.

They expect to secure their Tier A manufacturing and retail license from the Ohio Department of Commerce Liquor Control Board shortly thereafter.

The licenses will allow them to operate a newly renovated and constructed Brew Pub and Tasting Room within the current location.

The exterior of the new Black Diamond Brewery and Distillery, in partnership with Hocking College, will soon have a Black Diamond sign once construction is complete.

Growing business in Southeast Ohio

“This new partnership really does offer a real-world experience for these students,” said Quinn. “By partnering with Hocking College, we can utilize their equipment and their students for our business purposes, while also giving educational opportunities to the school and job development and tourism opportunities to the community. It’s truly a win all the way around by creating mutually beneficial experiences.”

It’s a trend that Young wants to continue. Her next stop? Cabinet making and fine furniture, especially once the college launches its first four-year degree in Natural Resource Management this fall.

“That’s a business we’d be really interested in finding an incubator client,” she said. “The equipment and that shop is so robust — we’d like to see it used more.”

She added the natural landscape of southeastern Ohio and the additional Hocking College programs to support such a business, like the tree harvesting program, sawmill, and lumber yard, would make it an ideal partner.

“Why shouldn’t we be making that in southeastern Ohio where we grow all the trees?” she asked. “We can create even more jobs for people, so they don’t have to leave our region.”

That attitude is the biggest reason why Young was so pleased to partner with Black Diamond.

“They’re very focused on being a true community member in southeastern Ohio,” said Young. “They’re not trying to build a business that’s going to move someplace else. We want to grow business in southeast Ohio and so do they. That makes them an excellent partner for Hocking College.

