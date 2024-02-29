Hockey community rallies around local player badly burned in fire

Canon-McMillan High School senior Dominic Mansmann is in the ICU at West Penn Hospital after he was badly burned Sunday in a house fire.

The fire happened at his North Strabane Township home. Dominic was rushed to the hospital with burns covering 70% of his body.

“He’s a big part of our team...the heart of our team, so missing him is like missing one of our own appendages,” said JJ Sloane.

Sloane has been one of Dom’s coaches for six years.

“He’s the kind of kid who makes you want to be a better coach because he deserves the best coach. He’s always the first to remind everyone ‘It’s a game’, you should be having fun. We are definitely missing him right now,” Sloane said

The state police fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire but has ruled it accidental.

Dominic’s coach says his teammates are messaging him and ready for him to return to the ice.

“The kids have all sent him messages knowing he can’t read or respond, but they’ve done that to get themselves through,” Sloane said.

Meantime the hockey community locally and across western Pennsylvania has come together quickly to fundraise for the family.

Dominic’s mother is hoping to use the money for medical bills and for a place to stay closer to the hospital.

Dominic’s mother, Joni, told Channel 11′s Cara Sapida that her family is overwhelmed by kindness and support at this time.

